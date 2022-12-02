Senior Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

We are looking for a skilled Senior Java Developer to join our team!

The critical skills you need:

Java8, j2EE,EJB,Hiberante, Postgres DB, agile.

MicroServices (XTMS)

Experience working in an agile environment

Excellent communication, analytical skills, and decision-making ability in collaborative environments

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven design

Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST

Experience with open-source relational databases

Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure Devops) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus)

Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines

Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes

Java 8

Databases (PostgreSQL)

Jira

Confluence

GitHub

Springboot

Maven

Junit

Messaging (MQ / Kafka)

Accountability: DevOps

Apply critical thinking, design thinking, and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR Middleware) with high-quality solutions

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including

Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, and solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions

Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions

Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience

Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions

Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)

Use & configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Grafana / NewRElic

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services

Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines

Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.

Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization, and maintenance on applications

Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge & skill in preparation for cross-domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions e

Desired Skills:

Java8

j2EE

MicroServices

About The Employer:

