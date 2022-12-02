SQL Data Analyst / BI Developer at M1 Management

Responsibilities
- Maintain, analyse and evaluate relevant company data.
- Write database queries using SQL.
- Provide and maintain reports in the form of graphs, charts, and tables to Management using SSRS.
- Provide and maintain reports using PowerBI
- Build and maintain cubes using SSAS
- Review, interpret and fulfil ongoing business report requirements
- Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables
- ETL using SSIS or other technologies
Required Experience
- Advanced Excel skills
- Advanced SQL skills including SSRS, SSAS, SSIS, and T-SQL
- Advanced PowerBi skills
- Min 3 years’ experience in the above
- Ability to analyse large datasets
- Ability to write comprehensive reports
- No job hoppers
Non-Technical Skills:
- Able to work well in a team as well as individually
- Attention to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box
- Able to accurately plan and prioritise work
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Some exposure to the Agile methodology.
Hybrid position
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Agile
- ETL
- PowerBI
- SSRS
- SSIS
- ssas
- t-sql
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
- 2 to 5 years Software Development