Systems Engineer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are recruiting a Systems Engineer for a hybrid opportunity.
Role Objective: The role of the System Engineer involves support and configuration for our clients running our HR and Payroll software.
Qualification Required:
- Matric /Grade 12
- BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject or equivalent experience
Preferred Qualification:
- Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)
- Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)
- HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)
- QlikView (Beneficial)
- JavaScript (Beneficial)
- Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)
- Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Access)
Experience Required:
- 3 – 5 years knowledge of analysis and take-on of big data / importing / exporting of data
- 3 – 5 Years T-SQL / Development working experience
- Crystal Reports experience (Required)
- Visual Basic experience (Required)
- Microsoft Visual Studio experience (Required)
- Testing / QA experience (Required)
- Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware, and other equipment
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Development / configuration on the in-house system, Vision
- Install, configure, test and maintaining client configurations – on premises, SaaS or hosted platforms
- Proactively ensure the highest levels of system is available
- Develop T-SQL code for new or existing configuration
- Develop Crystal reports for new and existing configuration
- Develop VB code for new and existing configuration
- Meet with customers to gather requirements and make informed decisions around best approach / solution
- Data manipulation from different formats
- Consult client on best practices for HR and Payroll processes
- Assist and advise more Junior staff members
- Troubleshooting skills and analytical thinking
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written) with the ability to liaise at all levels
- Estimate, manage and prioritize work effectively
- Good time management – able to deliver on tight deadlines
- Confident, enthusiastic with a methodical approach
- Team worker, but able to be self-reliant
- Ability to learn and apply new tools and skills
- Natural curiosity
- Energetic / Go-getter
- Ability to think out-of-the-box
Work environment:
- Employee will be expected to work in a Hybrid model
Travel:
- Yes
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML