Systems Engineer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are recruiting a Systems Engineer for a hybrid opportunity.

Role Objective: The role of the System Engineer involves support and configuration for our clients running our HR and Payroll software.

Qualification Required:

Matric /Grade 12

BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject or equivalent experience

Preferred Qualification:

Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)

Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)

HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)

QlikView (Beneficial)

JavaScript (Beneficial)

Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)

Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Access)

Experience Required:

3 – 5 years knowledge of analysis and take-on of big data / importing / exporting of data

3 – 5 Years T-SQL / Development working experience

Crystal Reports experience (Required)

Visual Basic experience (Required)

Microsoft Visual Studio experience (Required)

Testing / QA experience (Required)

Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware, and other equipment

Duties/Responsibilities:

Development / configuration on the in-house system, Vision

Install, configure, test and maintaining client configurations – on premises, SaaS or hosted platforms

Proactively ensure the highest levels of system is available

Develop T-SQL code for new or existing configuration

Develop Crystal reports for new and existing configuration

Develop VB code for new and existing configuration

Meet with customers to gather requirements and make informed decisions around best approach / solution

Data manipulation from different formats

Consult client on best practices for HR and Payroll processes

Assist and advise more Junior staff members

Troubleshooting skills and analytical thinking

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written) with the ability to liaise at all levels

Estimate, manage and prioritize work effectively

Good time management – able to deliver on tight deadlines

Confident, enthusiastic with a methodical approach

Team worker, but able to be self-reliant

Ability to learn and apply new tools and skills

Natural curiosity

Energetic / Go-getter

Ability to think out-of-the-box

Work environment:

Employee will be expected to work in a Hybrid model

Travel:

Yes

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

