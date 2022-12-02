Technical Specialist II (Cloud Admin) (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE the administration of cloud-based Integration & Middleware platforms, based on digital solutions in line with Business and IT strategies as the next Technical Specialist II sought by a reputable Retail Group. You will also assist Developers, support personnel and operators with cloud administrative tasks that will enable seamless, secure and cost-effective functioning of a cloud-based integration platform. The ideal candidate will require a 3-year IT Diploma with specific cloud-based administration skills and be proficient with Linux, Windows, UNIX, Python, JavaScript, Bash, AWS, Azure Active Directory, Hyper-V, VMware, KVM, Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, etc.

DUTIES:

Administration of cloud-based systems aligned to team processes & requirements –

Ensure the upkeep and health of the system and services are functioning correctly.

Implement preventative maintenance steps.

Maintain system back-ups and ensure recovery mechanisms are in place.

Develop and code scripts to automate certain administration tasks to speed up activities and enable re-use.

Maintain and support existing systems –

Interpret user requirements and translate into administration solutions.

Investigate and solve systems issues.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensure effective operations –

Implement approved changes as per change control and security process.

Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year IT Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

Specific cloud-based administration skills.

Operating System admin skills using Linux, Windows and UNIX.

Scripting skills using Python, JavaScript, Bash or other shell scripting languages.

AWS Cloud Administration skills.

Security & Access Control – AWS IAM, Azure Active Directory, SSO, SAML, OAuth2, Credentials Management, Certificates.

Virtualization Concepts – Hyper-V, VMware, KVM, etc.

Containers – Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, AWS EKS, etc.

Cost Management – Effective cost management for cloud-workloads.

Infrastructure as CodeDevOps – Codify and manage underlying IT infrastructure using technologies such as AWS CloudFormation, Git-based code repositories, Terraform, Ansible, Chef, Jenkins, etc.

Relevant business process context knowledge.

Must be willing to learn and adapt to new technologies and tools.

Great technical skills and scripting skills.

Preferable –

API Management concepts & technologies.

Observability technologies such as ELK stack, AWS CloudWatch or equivalent.

Modern Data Lake concepts & technologies.

Event-streams platforms – Kafka, Confluent, etc.

Middleware & Integration technologies: IBM Integration BusMessage Broker, IBM MQ, IBM DataPower.

Git-based code repository: Bitbucket.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Specialist

Cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position