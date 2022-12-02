Why wait to upgrade your software when Windows 11 ESD is here!

With Microsoft dubbing Windows 11 the best Windows yet, the time could not be better to upgrade to intuitive innovation, easier organisation, and faster performance – which you can now get through the click of a button.

With Windows 10 reaching End of License on 31 October 2022, resellers have been urged to stock up or upgrade.

Benefits of Upgrading to Windows 11

AI-powered widgets are back! Bid farewell to Live Tiles and welcome your floating friends. Slide the dedicated pane from the left of your screen and voilà.

Everyone can download Android apps from the Microsoft Store as opposed to only some users on Windows 10.

Connect with people across the world by integrating Microsoft Teams into your desktop.

How to Upgrade to Windows 11

Ensure you check if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 by visiting Windows.com and downloading the PC Health Check app at the bottom of the screen.

Ensure your device meets the minimum system requirements.

To check if Windows 11 is ready for your device, select Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates.

How ESD works

With Microsoft ESD, resellers can buy legitimate Microsoft software directly from Pinnacle ICT’s reseller portal which was launched in 2020 – in a digital format, after which they will receive the license key via email with the complete download and install instructions. Download, installation, and activation are all completed in one simple motion.

Register on the Pinnacle Portal here.

How to order Windows 11 ESD from Pinnacle ICT

Pinnacle ICT offers Windows 11 in the below formats:

For more information, contact microsoft@pinnacle.co.za