IT Intern – Gauteng Johannesburg

I.T Internship

Web Adverts Description

The Housing Development Agency (HDA) has a twelve month Graduate Internship Programme for I.T Graduates

Graduates that meet the following requirements should apply:

Qualification: NDip IT

Work Experience: Must not have any work experience

Location: Must reside in any one of the following cities : Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

NDip IT

Graduate

I.T

