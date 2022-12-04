Technical Architect

- Troubleshoot highly complex problems, establish application architectural standards or frameworks, assess IT risks and design application solutions.
- Five to eight years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 2 to 3 years ideally at specialist level.
- Cost management through Information technology solutions
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related degree
- Preferred: Relevant postgraduate and relevant IT certifications
- Demonstrate cost consciousness and awareness of personal contribution to costs and productivity
- Identify and escalates potential risks that may lead to increased costs
- Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
- Establish mutually beneficial relationships
- Regularly act as technical expert to troubleshoot highly complex problems, or present/market new technology or concepts
- Comply, understand, and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements for IT Solutions
- Define the principles that guide technology decisions for the enterprise by assisting with designing the governance activities associated with ensuring Technology Architecture compliance
- Provide technology components that are used by all the domains within the architecture by providing a generalist view of technologies, both current and cutting edge; and deliver enterprise standards, assist with architecture specifications, development, and integration
- Analyse the current technology environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement by analysing technology industry and market trends and determine their potential impact on the enterprise.
- Establish architectural standards and frameworks and assess technical risks on projects by operating in conjunction with the other architects (application, infrastructure, information & security) and with only very general direction from Risk & Governance to translate customer functional requirements.
- Assist in the progress of multiple IT Software projects to contribute to business needs and solutions
- Identify development needs and select effective solutions to address personal development gaps to facilitate self-improvement
- Develop and implement a personal development plan
- Demonstrate a commitment to continuous personal improvement as a life-long learner and encourage the same in others
- Share information and empower others to act
- Acts as a role model for continuous professional development in area of expertise
- Develop, encourage, and nurture collaborative relationships across business areas and across the group
- Lead a development culture where information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared
- Build and sustain collaborative working relationships with relevant peers and stakeholders to achieve productivity synergies
Desired Skills:
- Technical Architect
- architect
- audit requirements
- Risk & Governance