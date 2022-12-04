Technical Architect – Gauteng Turffontein

Dec 4, 2022

  • Troubleshoot highly complex problems, establish application architectural standards or frameworks, assess IT risks and design application solutions.
  • Five to eight years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 2 to 3 years ideally at specialist level.
  • Cost management through Information technology solutions
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related degree
  • Preferred: Relevant postgraduate and relevant IT certifications

  • Demonstrate cost consciousness and awareness of personal contribution to costs and productivity
  • Identify and escalates potential risks that may lead to increased costs
  • Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
  • Establish mutually beneficial relationships
  • Regularly act as technical expert to troubleshoot highly complex problems, or present/market new technology or concepts
  • Comply, understand, and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements for IT Solutions
  • Define the principles that guide technology decisions for the enterprise by assisting with designing the governance activities associated with ensuring Technology Architecture compliance
  • Provide technology components that are used by all the domains within the architecture by providing a generalist view of technologies, both current and cutting edge; and deliver enterprise standards, assist with architecture specifications, development, and integration
  • Analyse the current technology environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement by analysing technology industry and market trends and determine their potential impact on the enterprise.
  • Establish architectural standards and frameworks and assess technical risks on projects by operating in conjunction with the other architects (application, infrastructure, information & security) and with only very general direction from Risk & Governance to translate customer functional requirements.
  • Assist in the progress of multiple IT Software projects to contribute to business needs and solutions
  • Identify development needs and select effective solutions to address personal development gaps to facilitate self-improvement
  • Develop and implement a personal development plan
  • Demonstrate a commitment to continuous personal improvement as a life-long learner and encourage the same in others
  • Share information and empower others to act
  • Acts as a role model for continuous professional development in area of expertise
  • Develop, encourage, and nurture collaborative relationships across business areas and across the group
  • Lead a development culture where information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared
  • Build and sustain collaborative working relationships with relevant peers and stakeholders to achieve productivity synergies

