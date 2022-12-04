Technical Lead – Gauteng Turffontein

Dec 4, 2022

  • The incumbent will be responsible for the implementation of new features and supporting existing features.
  • Qualifications
    • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related degree
    • Preferred: Relevant postgraduate and relevant IT certifications

  • Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness
  • Create proactive, innovative, and appropriate solutions to resolve queries fast and effectively
  • Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries
  • Code, Compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support Development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.
  • Comply, understand, and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during program execution
  • Assess, identify, and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process definition) to ensure operational performance.
  • Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards. Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.
  • Minimize system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimization of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews
  • Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills

Skills Required:

  • Java SE/EE Application development and implementation
  • Experience with RDBMS – Oracle
  • Experience with Oracle PL/SQL
  • Experience with ORM Frameworks – Hibernate and JPA
  • Experience with Middleware Containers – WebSphere
  • Experience with Build tools – Maven
  • Experience in with RESTFUL and SOAP
  • Experience with Spring Framework
  • Experience with Middleware Containers – WebLogic, and/or JBoss WIldfly
  • Experience with Continuous Integration Tools – Bamboo
  • Experience with Source Code Management tools – GIT based tools
  • Experience with Agile Methodology – SCRUM or Kanban
  • Experience with Microservices (Spring-boot)
  • Experience with Docker and Kubernetes

Desired Skills:

  • technical lead
  • Oracle
  • PL/SQL
  • SOAP
  • JBoss WIldfly

