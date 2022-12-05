Analyst Programmer Intern – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Role Purpose:
You’ll enjoy working in a team using a mature development environment where you plan and collaborate with peers. You’ll be comfortable with challenging the status quo and working in an agile SDLC (we use Scrum).
Our client is offer excellent company benefits and value flexible working hours which includes working from home.
What we need?
- Someone with a passion for Software Development
- A self-motivated team player
- The right attitude, above everything else
- Someone that will fit our culture and support our values
Qualifications:
- Relevant bachelor’s degree / Diploma in Computer Science – or close to completion
- Experience in C#, ASP.NET or .NET core preferred
Experience:
- Understanding of the software development lifecycle (SDLC)
- Understanding of Agile Methodologies
Responsibilities:
- Developing well-designed software to the approval of the Product Owner & QA Manager
- Troubleshoot and solve incidents in the product
Why should you consider our client?
- We are serious about staff engagement
- We are serious about people development and training
- We value work-life balance
- We are open, honest and act with integrity
- We celebrate and reward excellence
Role Purpose:
You’ll enjoy working in a team using a mature development environment where you plan and collaborate with peers. You’ll be comfortable with challenging the status quo and working in an agile SDLC (we use Scrum).
Our client is offer excellent company benefits and value flexible working hours which includes working from home.
What we need?
- Someone with a passion for Software Development
- A self-motivated team player
- The right attitude, above everything else
- Someone that will fit our culture and support our values
Qualifications:
- Relevant bachelor’s degree / Diploma in Computer Science – or close to completion
- Experience in C#, ASP.NET or .NET core preferred
Experience:
- Understanding of the software development lifecycle (SDLC)
- Understanding of Agile Methodologies
Responsibilities:
- Developing well-designed software to the approval of the Product Owner & QA Manager
- Troubleshoot and solve incidents in the product
Why should you consider our client?
- We are serious about staff engagement
- We are serious about people development and training
- We value work-life balance
- We are open, honest and act with integrity
- We celebrate and reward excellence
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.NET
- or .NET core