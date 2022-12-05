Analyst Programmer Intern – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Role Purpose:

You’ll enjoy working in a team using a mature development environment where you plan and collaborate with peers. You’ll be comfortable with challenging the status quo and working in an agile SDLC (we use Scrum).

Our client is offer excellent company benefits and value flexible working hours which includes working from home.

What we need?

Someone with a passion for Software Development

A self-motivated team player

The right attitude, above everything else

Someone that will fit our culture and support our values

Qualifications:

Relevant bachelor’s degree / Diploma in Computer Science – or close to completion

Experience in C#, ASP.NET or .NET core preferred

Experience:

Understanding of the software development lifecycle (SDLC)

Understanding of Agile Methodologies

Responsibilities:

Developing well-designed software to the approval of the Product Owner & QA Manager

Troubleshoot and solve incidents in the product

Why should you consider our client?

We are serious about staff engagement

We are serious about people development and training

We value work-life balance

We are open, honest and act with integrity

We celebrate and reward excellence

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET

or .NET core

