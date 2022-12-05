We are recruiting a Business Analyst/ Product Owner for a hybrid opportunity in Cape Town.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT related qualification
Experience Required:
- 5 years experience as a Microsoft Technical Project Manager.
- BA experience and client engagement experience.
- Interpretation of URS and functional design.
- Ability to supervise Developers.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Should ideally have experience in the health industry but it is not a prerequisite.
- Should be able to adapt quickly to the environment to deliver on the requirements.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML