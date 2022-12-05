Business Analyst / Product Owner – Western Cape Cape Town

Dec 5, 2022

We are recruiting a Business Analyst/ Product Owner for a hybrid opportunity in Cape Town.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT related qualification

Experience Required:

  • 5 years experience as a Microsoft Technical Project Manager.

  • BA experience and client engagement experience.

  • Interpretation of URS and functional design.

  • Ability to supervise Developers.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Should ideally have experience in the health industry but it is not a prerequisite.

  • Should be able to adapt quickly to the environment to deliver on the requirements.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

