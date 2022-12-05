Business Analyst / Product Owner – Western Cape Cape Town

We are recruiting a Business Analyst/ Product Owner for a hybrid opportunity in Cape Town.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT related qualification

Experience Required:

5 years experience as a Microsoft Technical Project Manager.

BA experience and client engagement experience.

Interpretation of URS and functional design.

Ability to supervise Developers.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Should ideally have experience in the health industry but it is not a prerequisite.

Should be able to adapt quickly to the environment to deliver on the requirements.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

