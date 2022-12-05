Cobol developer

Dec 5, 2022

Job & Company description

Being an IT source specialist within the IT sector my clients are always on the lookout for exceptionally talented Cobol developer
Experience

  • Cobol development = +5 years’ experience
  • Easy trieve = 1 year experience
  • Sort and merge utilities = 1 year experience
  • Utilities that include IEBUPDTE and IKJEFT01 = 1 year experience
  • IBMCICS, IBMDB2 and VSAM files = 1 year experience
  • 6 Months Contract

If you had not had response in 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • cobol
  • IBMCICS
  • Easytrieve

