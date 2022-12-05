Be part of an ever developing IT Field today
Job & Company description
Being an IT source specialist within the IT sector my clients are always on the lookout for exceptionally talented Cobol developer
Experience
- Cobol development = +5 years’ experience
- Easy trieve = 1 year experience
- Sort and merge utilities = 1 year experience
- Utilities that include IEBUPDTE and IKJEFT01 = 1 year experience
- IBMCICS, IBMDB2 and VSAM files = 1 year experience
- 6 Months Contract
If you had not had response in 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- cobol
- IBMCICS
- Easytrieve