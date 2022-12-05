Cobol developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of an ever developing IT Field today

Job & Company description

Being an IT source specialist within the IT sector my clients are always on the lookout for exceptionally talented Cobol developer

Experience

Cobol development = +5 years’ experience

Easy trieve = 1 year experience

Sort and merge utilities = 1 year experience

Utilities that include IEBUPDTE and IKJEFT01 = 1 year experience

IBMCICS, IBMDB2 and VSAM files = 1 year experience

6 Months Contract

Desired Skills:

cobol

IBMCICS

Easytrieve

