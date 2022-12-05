Cobol Developer (Senior)

Dec 5, 2022

Our company deals with utilising significant insight and experience in understanding our client’s businesses as well as the Information Technology Services industry, we identified that there was a need for a new resourcing solution, that combines smarter purpose driven thinking together with the speed clients are demanding. Currenlty we are looking for a senior Cobol Developer to join our amazing team, to be part of this life changing contract role.
Requirements/Qualifications:

  • Cobol development – 5 years’ experience
  • Degree/Diploma in IT or equivalent qualification
  • Easytrieve – 1 year experience
  • Sort and merge utilities – 1 year experience
  • Utilities that include IEBUPDTE and IKJEFT01 – 1 year experience
  • IBMCICS, IBMDB2 and VSAM files – 1 year experience

Desired Skills:

  • COBOL
  • Easytrieve
  • IBMCICS
  • IBMDB2
  • VSAM
  • IEBUPDTE
  • IKJEFT01

