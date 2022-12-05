Cobol Developer (Senior)

Our company deals with utilising significant insight and experience in understanding our client’s businesses as well as the Information Technology Services industry, we identified that there was a need for a new resourcing solution, that combines smarter purpose driven thinking together with the speed clients are demanding. Currenlty we are looking for a senior Cobol Developer to join our amazing team, to be part of this life changing contract role.

Requirements/Qualifications:

Cobol development – 5 years’ experience

Degree/Diploma in IT or equivalent qualification

Easytrieve – 1 year experience

Sort and merge utilities – 1 year experience

Utilities that include IEBUPDTE and IKJEFT01 – 1 year experience

IBMCICS, IBMDB2 and VSAM files – 1 year experience

Desired Skills:

COBOL

Easytrieve

IBMCICS

IBMDB2

VSAM

IEBUPDTE

IKJEFT01

