Data Analyst – Hybrid – Johannesburg – up to R1.4m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

The investment division of this multinational organization are urgently looking to hire an experienced Data Analyst. This organization needs help transforming their business into a cloud-based organization.
If you have the skills and experience listed below, APPLY NOW!
What You’ll Need:
- Cloud experience (AWS advantageous)
- SQL (advanced)
- Data Analysis (3-5 years’ experience)
Do You Have Experience With:
- Data Warehousing
- Structured and Non-Structured Data
- An ODS (Operational Data Store)
The Reference Number for this position is BRM55717 which is a Permanent Hybrid position based in Sandton, Johannesburg offering a rate of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on skills and experience. Contact Bryce on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- ODS
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree