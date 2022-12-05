Data Analyst – Hybrid – Johannesburg – up to R1.4m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The investment division of this multinational organization are urgently looking to hire an experienced Data Analyst. This organization needs help transforming their business into a cloud-based organization.

If you have the skills and experience listed below, APPLY NOW!

What You’ll Need:

Cloud experience (AWS advantageous)

SQL (advanced)

Data Analysis (3-5 years’ experience)

Do You Have Experience With:

Data Warehousing

Structured and Non-Structured Data

An ODS (Operational Data Store)

The Reference Number for this position is BRM55717 which is a Permanent Hybrid position based in Sandton, Johannesburg offering a rate of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on skills and experience. Contact Bryce on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

ODS

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position