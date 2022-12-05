Data Analyst (Translator) – Permanent – Johannesburg – up to R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you interested in joining a small, dynamic, and well-established team of accomplished IT professionals? If so, this gig could be for you. Read on.
We are on the lookout for a competent Data Analyst/Data Translator who can effectively bridge the gap between data, and executive decision makers. If you are a good communicator and you have the skills and experience listed below, APPLY NOW!
What We’re Looking For
- Experience as a Data Analyst (3-5 years)
- A relevant Degree
- Data translation experience
Got The Skills?
- SQL
- SSIS, SSAS, SSRS
- Power BI
- Azure
The Reference Number for this position is BRM56111 which is a permanent position based in Olivewood, Johannesburg offering a rate of up to R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree