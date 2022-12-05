Data Analyst (Translator) – Permanent – Johannesburg – up to R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you interested in joining a small, dynamic, and well-established team of accomplished IT professionals? If so, this gig could be for you. Read on.

We are on the lookout for a competent Data Analyst/Data Translator who can effectively bridge the gap between data, and executive decision makers. If you are a good communicator and you have the skills and experience listed below, APPLY NOW!

What We’re Looking For

Experience as a Data Analyst (3-5 years)

A relevant Degree

Data translation experience

Got The Skills?

SQL

SSIS, SSAS, SSRS

Power BI

Azure

The Reference Number for this position is BRM56111 which is a permanent position based in Olivewood, Johannesburg offering a rate of up to R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

