Data Analyst (Translator) – Permanent – Johannesburg – up to R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 5, 2022

Are you interested in joining a small, dynamic, and well-established team of accomplished IT professionals? If so, this gig could be for you. Read on.
We are on the lookout for a competent Data Analyst/Data Translator who can effectively bridge the gap between data, and executive decision makers. If you are a good communicator and you have the skills and experience listed below, APPLY NOW!
What We’re Looking For

  • Experience as a Data Analyst (3-5 years)
  • A relevant Degree
  • Data translation experience

Got The Skills?

  • SQL
  • SSIS, SSAS, SSRS
  • Power BI
  • Azure

The Reference Number for this position is BRM56111 which is a permanent position based in Olivewood, Johannesburg offering a rate of up to R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

The Reference Number for this position is BRM56111 which is a permanent position based in Olivewood, Johannesburg offering a rate of up to R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
