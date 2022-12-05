Downloads to crypto wallets on the decrease

Despite the massive volatility experience this year, cryptocurrencies hit 257-million users worldwide – up from 239-million a year ago. However, while the crypto user base continues growing, crypto wallets find it hard to beat 2021 figures as a record year for downloads.

According to data presented by CryptoPresales.com, crypto wallets saw 102-million downloads in the first 10 months of 2022, or 28% less than in the same period a year ago.

Last year set the bar high when it comes to crypto wallet downloads. The impressive growth of the crypto market and Bitcoin’s price rally throughout 2021 led to a surge in new crypto wallet users.

According to Statista and AppMagic data, crypto wallets saw 142,6-million downloads in 10 months of 2021, and by the end of the year, this figure jumped to nearly 188-million worldwide. This was six times more than 32,9-million downloads recorded in 2020 and 13 times more than 13,3-million downloads seen in 2019.

Although way above 2019 and 2020, download figures for crypto wallets in 2022 were significantly lower than the all-time high reached last year.

Statistics show January was a record month in 2022, with 16,1-million downloads. By May, the monthly number of crypto wallet downloads dropped to 10,7-million. June, July, and August each saw around 7,5-million downloads.

In September, around 10,9-million crypto wallets were downloaded worldwide, 2,3-million more than last month. Although the total number of downloads dropped by 28% year-over-year, 2022 still remains the year with the second-highest number of crypto wallet downloads in the market’s history.

The falling number of newly installed crypto wallets hasn’t stopped some of the world’s top crypto wallet providers from reaching a record number of users this year.

Coinbase has seen its user triple between 2018 and 2021 as global interest in cryptocurrency grew. However, in the third quarter of 2022, the Delaware-based platform trading platform hit 108-million users, showing a massive 47% increase year-over-year.

The surging user figures had much to do with Coinbase’s popularity outside its native country. More than six out of 10 respondents in the UK said they preferred to use Coinbase over other exchanges, and the crypto wallet was also very popular in Germany.

Blockchain.com wallet also hit a record number of users in 2022, with over 85-million users as of November, or 8% more than in the same month a year ago.