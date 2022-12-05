Head Technical Implementation – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, based in the Selby area, is urgently looking for a Head of Technical Implementation to join their dynamic team.

The Head of Technical Implementation will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of the technical implementation roadmap of Software Development, BI,Dashboarding, applications and aligning the organisation’s technology and application capabilities to support the overall business strategy.

KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

Set the Technology Strategy & Innovation for your area of responsibility

Lead Analysis and Planning Activities

Set the Design for your Area of Responsibility

Lead Implementation and Execution Activities

Oversee the integration of various products and solutions into new and existing core systems

Effectively manage technology product lifecycles

Lead Risk & Quality Management

Acquisition and Deployment

Achievement of Project Tasks and Assignments

Financial Management

Policy Formulation and Management

Effective Stakeholder Engagement and Management

Business Partner Engagements

Effective Teamwork and Self-Management

People Leadership

Drive the organisation culture

Provide leadership to employees within the organisation, creating a winning culture and high morale

Minimum Requirements:



10 years’ experience in software and hardware implementation projects, solution architecture, management of complex client deployment projects. Technical and business architecture

5- years senior management experience

5years’ project management experience

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or related discipline required.

Please Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

