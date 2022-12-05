Head Technical Implementation

Our client, based in the Selby area, is urgently looking for a Head of Technical Implementation to join their dynamic team.
The Head of Technical Implementation will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of the technical implementation roadmap of Software Development, BI,Dashboarding, applications and aligning the organisation’s technology and application capabilities to support the overall business strategy.
KPA’s will be (but not limited to):
- Set the Technology Strategy & Innovation for your area of responsibility
- Lead Analysis and Planning Activities
- Set the Design for your Area of Responsibility
- Lead Implementation and Execution Activities
- Oversee the integration of various products and solutions into new and existing core systems
- Effectively manage technology product lifecycles
- Lead Risk & Quality Management
- Acquisition and Deployment
- Achievement of Project Tasks and Assignments
- Financial Management
- Policy Formulation and Management
- Effective Stakeholder Engagement and Management
- Business Partner Engagements
- Effective Teamwork and Self-Management
- People Leadership
- Drive the organisation culture
- Provide leadership to employees within the organisation, creating a winning culture and high morale
Minimum Requirements:
- 10 years’ experience in software and hardware implementation projects, solution architecture, management of complex client deployment projects. Technical and business architecture
- 5- years senior management experience
- 5years’ project management experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or related discipline required.
Please Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
