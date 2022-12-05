Help Desk Agent – Gauteng Johannesburg

A Help Desk Clerk, or IT Desk Clerk, is the main point of contact between a customer and the information technology (IT) department. Their main duties include answering customers’ questions via chat boxes or phone calls, helping customers set up their computer systems and diagnosing customers’ computer issues.

Minimum requirements / qualifications: In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check. Diploma or Degree 1 to 3 years relevant experience in support role Additional Knowledge – Good understanding of the respective product and ability to structure deals within that environment (e.g Procurement and or Finance) Strong communication skills (both verbally and written) Knowledge of deal origination Analytical skills with attention to detail Good Interpretation skills Patience Empathy Active Listening Sense of Urgency Good interpersonal skills Well organised Creative and flexible Responsibilities: Deliver customer service through adherence to quality service standards Deliver sales targets and grow portfolio under guidance and supervision, by performing end-to-end process of deal origination to deal conclusion through effective engagement and understanding of customers business and needs Complete all required administrative services through continuous reporting and updating of documents related to relevant stakeholders Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships across area of specialization Contribute to teamwork and inclusivity within own team Identify opportunities to expand customer base with potentially profitable customers Ensure development and continuous value add improvement to operational processes Manages risks in own area of responsibility Build and maintain stakeholder relationships Achieve expected financial targets and uphold associated service levels



Desired Skills:

Communication

Customer Service

Database

Solutions

Analytical

