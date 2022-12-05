Job purpose:
- The primary responsibility of the Implementation Engineer is the installation, configuration and fault management in highly complex environments within a technology domain.
- This includes remotely supporting clients within service level agreements (SLAs) to install and configure software and hardware, resolve incidents, perform root cause analysis and adhere to any related processes such as change management.
- Responsible for setup and installation of technical systems, applications, or process designs for clients purchased or outsourced technology and business process solutions.
- Works directly with client to manage initial access, map and transfer data, create process documentation, and train or coordinate training for client users.
- Tests and troubleshoots functionality of installed systems; identifies and documents technical issues to be escalated to product and system integration teams for resolution.
- Provides feedback based on client experiences to product and professional services teams for product and process improvements. May work directly with clients on-site or provide installation support remotely
Key Roles and Responsibilities
- Interact with clients on highly complex requirements of a solution.
- Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties or specialists.
- Assume responsibility for the co-ordination of the activities of the engineers, in line with performance targets, leading by example and monitoring the quality of engineer’s and technician’s work when required.
- Write reports and complete and maintain project documentation.
- Recommends improvements to standard operating procedures relating to installations
- Act as coach and mentor to junior engineers.
- Included in highly complex design work, with input to the design expected.
- Expected to work independently and take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.
- Monitors the quality of work produced by junior engineers and makes recommendations for ·continuous improvement.
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:
- Deep understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles
- Sound project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments
- Demonstrate customer engagement skills
- Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge and expertise
- Excellent verbal communication skills
- Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems
- Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members
- Excellent understanding of project management principles
Required Knowledge and Experience
- Extensive work experience in an implementation engineering role (+8 years)
- Specialist Networking knowledge and experience essential
- Experience engaging with clients and conducting technical discussions and workshops
- Excellent administration and documentation experience
Academic Qualifications and Certifications and Implementation Experience:
- Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training.
- CCNP or CCIE Certification
- Experience deploying Cisco DNAC
- Experience deploying SD-WAN (Cisco, Meraki, Fortinet)
- Experience deploying Meraki
- Experience deploying AirOS and 9800 WLCs
- Experience deploying F5
- LAN Switching, Wireless, WAN protocols. IP Routing protocols (OSPF, EIGRP, BGP) and ACI
Requirements Academic Qualifications and Certifications and Implementation Experience:
- Tacacs, ISE, radius
- Qos
- IP SLA
- SNMP
- AAA
- VTP
- Access lists
- Stacking
- Aruba switches and WLC
- AWS
- Azure
Desired Skills:
- Intergration
- Software Implementation
- Windows Server
- Troubleshooting
- SQL Networking
- Microsoft SQL
- WAN