Information Protection Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

Key purpose:

The Project Manager will be responsible for the day-to-day project management of the Data Management Implementation project and for the coordination of the various stakeholders involved in the project, across functional areas (business units) and at all levels of the Institution. He/she is accountable to drive the project to its successful completion, and to oversee its implementation in line with agreed scope-timing-cost parameters, institutional priorities and within the project and environmental constraints. Preferably, based on prior experience in data management engagements in organizations or institutions, the project manager will actively contribute to the realization of the Data Management initiative by providing input and guidance on industry best practices and emerging trends in this domain.

Duties and responsibilities:

Manage the overall implementation of the Data Management Project and the target data management organization across all functional areas and all levels of the Organization, throughout the project lifecycle, from Project initiation to the closing phase.

Continuously monitor progress against set objectives for achieving the Data Management Model (DMM) on Institutional Level as defined in the DMM and in line with the recent decision for implementation

At the project’s initiation, establish the project brief and the overall business case for data management, considering both the overall implementation.

Initiate, facilitate, coordinate and report for the regular Assess and Adjust process to update and adjust the consolidated data management roadmap.

Manage and monitor the evolution of the project scope, time, cost Ensure project management in compliance with the Project Management Framework and monitors and controls the subsequent phases of the project.

Ensure that the scope and timeline of the project and each of its subcomponents is realistic while securing the expected benefits and objectives

Define and operate an adequate project governance structure by continuously evaluating various risk parameters and organise, prepares, conducts, coordinate, facilitate, reports on all project management activities necessary to achieve the projects objectives and ensures project controls are documented and recorded accordingly.

Maintain a view on the project progress, as well as a detailed view on the status of individual deliverables. Report on project development/changes, identify decision requiring validation and prepare relevant documents.

Escalate projects issues and risks and ensure that mitigating actions are undertaken and effectively monitored.

Establish and operate proper change management, internal communication and mobilization around the Data Management Project in close liaison with all functional areas stakeholders at all levels.

Qualifications and responsibilities:

Matric

10-15 years’ Senior Project Management experience, knowledge of data protection projects

University degree: specialized certification and/or training in project management, change management or risk management.

A minimum of 10 -15 years of experience in a multinational organization working on global scale projects.

Proven and successful track record in leading projects and implementing organizational change in international organizations.

Proven prior experience in global implementation and transformation projects in the area of data management, and capable to provide input and advice on leading practice and emerging trends in the area of Data Management.

Desired Skills:

Communication Skills

Auto Delivery

Innovation

Proactive

Detail Orientated

Collaboration

Microsoft

