Infrastructure Architect (Network Orientated) – Gauteng Johannesburg

To lead and manage the IT Infrastructure Architecture Team in developing a Group IT Infrastructure Architecture aligned to business strategy and technology direction, mapping solutions across all divisions and systems, validating proposed new systems and changes, developing architectural frameworks and policies and facilitating project prioritization. To identify new and emerging relevant technologies, methodologies and products and to evaluate their potential value to the company.

Job indicators:

5 years strategic planning of critical Infrastructure in

Developing a multi-year technology strategy for IT technology types to ensure ROI and improve efficiency updated annually

Designing and ratifying solutions from service providers to ensure the assets are relevant for 5-8 years.

1 year tactical planning and execution against operational plans

Ongoing alignment to Enterprise Architecture and business strategy

Set Infrastructure standards for the group and act as the technical authority for Infrastructure investments

Understand how to implement complex technology solutions into a highly integrated and interdependent technology landscape

Ability to accurately appreciate the implications of technology changes to operating costs and business continuity

Need to understand when a trend or system is progressing or declining

Need to understand business and technical capabilities and interdependencies at a very detailed level

Job Specs

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Related Field.

15 years experience in IT, of which at least 5 years experience in a lead design role in large projects is desired

Experience in IT Solution Design / IT Operations / IT Outsourcing / IT Service Management

Architecture Certifications

Computing technology certifications

Core Competencies

Knowledge/experience in IT Infrastructure operations

Ability to work closely with other internal teams, both in IT and the businesses

Strong analytical thinking with the ability to solve complex technical problems

Ability to provide responsive customer service through effective communication and coordination

Ability to plan and prioritize tasks

Network internally and externally

Ability to lead teams and drive consensus on critical decision areas

Desired Skills:

Communication

Leadership

Creativity

Time Management

Teamwork

Problem Solving

