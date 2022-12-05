iOS Developer

Job Description

Key Purpose

Designs, develops, and implements iOS mobile applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.

iOS Developers must be able to technically support and maintain the deployed applications on dev, test and production environments.

Education and Experience

A Degree in IT

4+ years’ experience as an iOS Developer

Experience with Software Development in a test-driven environment

Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Advantageous

2+ year user interface analyst experience (preferred)

Software Engineering related degree/qualification

Honours degree

Business experience and product knowledge

Experience in Objective-C is beneficial

Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

Methodologies

Familiarity with Agile Development Methodologies

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

Tools

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST Client (JSON)

XCode

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

Technologies

iOS

UML

XML, JSON

SOAP and REST Web Service Development

Other

Software Architecture

JAD Sessions

Data Modelling Techniques

Personal Attributes and Skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills (English)

Is values driven

Ability to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities

Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables

Ability to think abstractly

Ability and desire to quickly learn new technologies

Clean code thinking

Is a problem solver

Desired Skills:

App Developer

Swift

Xcode

Core Graphics

Core Animation

