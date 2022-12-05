iOS Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
Key Purpose
Designs, develops, and implements iOS mobile applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.
iOS Developers must be able to technically support and maintain the deployed applications on dev, test and production environments.
Education and Experience
- A Degree in IT
- 4+ years’ experience as an iOS Developer
- Experience with Software Development in a test-driven environment
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles
Advantageous
- 2+ year user interface analyst experience (preferred)
- Software Engineering related degree/qualification
- Honours degree
- Business experience and product knowledge
- Experience in Objective-C is beneficial
- Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store
Methodologies
- Familiarity with Agile Development Methodologies
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
Tools
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST Client (JSON)
- XCode
- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
Technologies
- iOS
- UML
- XML, JSON
- SOAP and REST Web Service Development
Other
- Software Architecture
- JAD Sessions
- Data Modelling Techniques
Personal Attributes and Skills
- Excellent written and oral communication skills (English)
- Is values driven
- Ability to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities
- Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables
- Ability to think abstractly
- Ability and desire to quickly learn new technologies
- Clean code thinking
- Is a problem solver
Desired Skills:
- App Developer
- Swift
- Xcode
- Core Graphics
- Core Animation