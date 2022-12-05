IT Network Administrator at Fourier Recruitment – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Dec 5, 2022

Our client is seeking a IT Network Administrator to join their team in Woodmead, Sandton

Role:

  • IT Network support for servers and desktops and connectivity.
  • Ordering of computer supplies from suppliers
  • Reporting to customers and staff on issues and resolutions

Responsibilities:

  • Look after the company IT Network.
  • Trouble shooting systems to diagnose issues and get them resolved.
  • Ordering Computer suppliers and ensuring that backup hardware is available for spares

Knowledge:

  • 1-2 Years’ experience Min as an IT administrator in an established environment
  • Pastel Evolution Knowledge
  • Office 365 Experience for Office, Outlook and Teams min
  • All windows Server platforms
  • SQL Knowledge a bonus
  • Active Directory Experience
  • Virtual Server Experience
  • Mikrotik /Sophos Firewall Knowledge
  • IP Camera systems
  • Tag Systems
  • Helpdesk Systems
  • Knowledge on all forms of connectivity e.g. Wireless, 3G, APN, Fibre, etc.
  • Android, Apple, Blackberry and windows mobile knowledge
  • Knowledge of IT best practices for change control, implementations etc.

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • Qualifications: Diploma or Degree in IT administration, MCSE, MCSA etc.
  • Experience: 1-2 years IT network administration experience
  • Must Have Own Car and Valid Driver’s Licence
  • Responsible, Trustworthy and Honest

