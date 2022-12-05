IT Network Administrator at Fourier Recruitment – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Our client is seeking a IT Network Administrator to join their team in Woodmead, Sandton
Role:
- IT Network support for servers and desktops and connectivity.
- Ordering of computer supplies from suppliers
- Reporting to customers and staff on issues and resolutions
Responsibilities:
- Look after the company IT Network.
- Trouble shooting systems to diagnose issues and get them resolved.
- Ordering Computer suppliers and ensuring that backup hardware is available for spares
Knowledge:
- 1-2 Years’ experience Min as an IT administrator in an established environment
- Pastel Evolution Knowledge
- Office 365 Experience for Office, Outlook and Teams min
- All windows Server platforms
- SQL Knowledge a bonus
- Active Directory Experience
- Virtual Server Experience
- Mikrotik /Sophos Firewall Knowledge
- IP Camera systems
- Tag Systems
- Helpdesk Systems
- Knowledge on all forms of connectivity e.g. Wireless, 3G, APN, Fibre, etc.
- Android, Apple, Blackberry and windows mobile knowledge
- Knowledge of IT best practices for change control, implementations etc.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- Qualifications: Diploma or Degree in IT administration, MCSE, MCSA etc.
- Experience: 1-2 years IT network administration experience
- Must Have Own Car and Valid Driver’s Licence
- Responsible, Trustworthy and Honest