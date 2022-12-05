IT Network Administrator at Fourier Recruitment

Our client is seeking a IT Network Administrator to join their team in Woodmead, Sandton

Role:

IT Network support for servers and desktops and connectivity.

Ordering of computer supplies from suppliers

Reporting to customers and staff on issues and resolutions

Responsibilities:

Look after the company IT Network.

Trouble shooting systems to diagnose issues and get them resolved.

Ordering Computer suppliers and ensuring that backup hardware is available for spares

Knowledge:

1-2 Years’ experience Min as an IT administrator in an established environment

Pastel Evolution Knowledge

Office 365 Experience for Office, Outlook and Teams min

All windows Server platforms

SQL Knowledge a bonus

Active Directory Experience

Virtual Server Experience

Mikrotik /Sophos Firewall Knowledge

IP Camera systems

Tag Systems

Helpdesk Systems

Knowledge on all forms of connectivity e.g. Wireless, 3G, APN, Fibre, etc.

Android, Apple, Blackberry and windows mobile knowledge

Knowledge of IT best practices for change control, implementations etc.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Qualifications: Diploma or Degree in IT administration, MCSE, MCSA etc.

Experience: 1-2 years IT network administration experience

Must Have Own Car and Valid Driver’s Licence

Responsible, Trustworthy and Honest

Learn more/Apply for this position