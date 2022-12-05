Job Purpose:
The IT Project Manager, the role is responsible for planning and overseeing the delivery of IT projects to ensure completion in a timely fashion and within budget.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, business, or a related field
- 5-8 years of project management and related experience
- Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preferred
- A self-starter requiring minimal management input
- Accountable for the following main functional areas:
- Determine and dene project scope and objectives
- Predict resources needed to reach objectives and manage resources in an effective and efficient manner
- Prepare a budget based on the scope of work and resource requirements
- Track project costs in order to meet budget – Develop and manage a detailed project schedule and work plan
- Provide project updates on a consistent basis to various stakeholders about strategy, adjustments, and progress
- Manage contracts with vendors and suppliers by assigning tasks and communicating expected deliverables
- Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout the entire project execution
- Monitor progress and make adjustments as needed
- Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement
Key Relationships
- Partners across Technology functions (e.g., Infrastructure, PMO, Contract Management, Vendor
- Management, IT Procurement, etc.) and Divisions/Business Units to ensure IT Project Management
- requirements are met
- Partners with Vendors and Service Providers to ensure that Massmart IT Change Enablement requirements are understood, and the relevant processes and controls are developed to provide optimal services
- Partner with Massmart Technology to assist with the development and implementation of communication and training
Desired Skills:
- Accountability
- Agile Scheduling
- Management
- Agile Accounting
- IT Architecture