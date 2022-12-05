IT Project Manager

Dec 5, 2022

Job Purpose:
The IT Project Manager, the role is responsible for planning and overseeing the delivery of IT projects to ensure completion in a timely fashion and within budget.
Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, business, or a related field
  • 5-8 years of project management and related experience
  • Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preferred
  • A self-starter requiring minimal management input
  • Accountable for the following main functional areas:
  • Determine and dene project scope and objectives
  • Predict resources needed to reach objectives and manage resources in an effective and efficient manner
  • Prepare a budget based on the scope of work and resource requirements
  • Track project costs in order to meet budget – Develop and manage a detailed project schedule and work plan
  • Provide project updates on a consistent basis to various stakeholders about strategy, adjustments, and progress
  • Manage contracts with vendors and suppliers by assigning tasks and communicating expected deliverables
  • Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout the entire project execution
  • Monitor progress and make adjustments as needed
  • Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement

Key Relationships

  • Partners across Technology functions (e.g., Infrastructure, PMO, Contract Management, Vendor
  • Management, IT Procurement, etc.) and Divisions/Business Units to ensure IT Project Management
  • requirements are met
  • Partners with Vendors and Service Providers to ensure that Massmart IT Change Enablement requirements are understood, and the relevant processes and controls are developed to provide optimal services
  • Partner with Massmart Technology to assist with the development and implementation of communication and training

Desired Skills:

  • Accountability
  • Agile Scheduling
  • Management
  • Agile Accounting
  • IT Architecture

