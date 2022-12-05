IT Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Purpose:

The IT Project Manager, the role is responsible for planning and overseeing the delivery of IT projects to ensure completion in a timely fashion and within budget.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, business, or a related field

5-8 years of project management and related experience

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preferred

A self-starter requiring minimal management input

Accountable for the following main functional areas:

Determine and dene project scope and objectives

Predict resources needed to reach objectives and manage resources in an effective and efficient manner

Prepare a budget based on the scope of work and resource requirements

Track project costs in order to meet budget – Develop and manage a detailed project schedule and work plan

Provide project updates on a consistent basis to various stakeholders about strategy, adjustments, and progress

Manage contracts with vendors and suppliers by assigning tasks and communicating expected deliverables

Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout the entire project execution

Monitor progress and make adjustments as needed

Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement

Key Relationships

Partners across Technology functions (e.g., Infrastructure, PMO, Contract Management, Vendor

Management, IT Procurement, etc.) and Divisions/Business Units to ensure IT Project Management

requirements are met

Partners with Vendors and Service Providers to ensure that Massmart IT Change Enablement requirements are understood, and the relevant processes and controls are developed to provide optimal services

Partner with Massmart Technology to assist with the development and implementation of communication and training

Desired Skills:

Accountability

Agile Scheduling

Management

Agile Accounting

IT Architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position