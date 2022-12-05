IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Location: Cape Town – Pinelands

Position: IT Support Engineer

Company: Well established IT managed services company who is a Microsoft Gold Partner. The company places enormous focus on the delivery of service excellence and have therefor enjoyed excellent success over many years.

Working with a dedicated base of clients, the IT Support Engineer will be responsible for overseeing these clients IT infrastructure, doing health checks, conducting monthly meetings with clients, collaborating with regard to their roadmaps and making recommendations in terms of their IT infrastructure, acting as a senior escalation point including on and off site support and working with various vendors directly.

Successful candidates should have a minimum of 5 years experience within IT and solid experience as a IT Support engineer within an IT managed services environment.

Working knowledge of ITIL frameworks is important.

Excellent working experience with AZURE ( administration and security) and ideally AZURE certified, good working knowledge of SOPHOS required.

Must have formal IT qualifications (degree, diploma, certifications)

Desired Skills:

Azure

Sophos

IT Support Engineer

