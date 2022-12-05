IT Systems Manager (SYSPRO) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 5, 2022

Job Purpose:

The main purpose of your role as IT Systems Manager is to offer IT related support to all employees. To control and co-ordinate the Information Systems technical and support function by monitoring and maintaining the ERP systems in respect of breakdown and performance, control user access, providing training to users.
Minimum requirements:

  • Syspro Certification
  • Relevant IT Qualification
  • MCITP SQL Certification (preferred)
  • 5 years Syspro System Administration experience (exp with month-ends and year-ends, security and permissions)
  • Syspro Functional experience, including financial, distribution and manufacturing modules
  • User training experience
  • Project management skills
  • Experience with integrating Syspro with other interfaces
  • Advanced Excel
  • End User Syspro Support and Training experience
  • Create and maintain customized reports using MS SQL, Syspro reporting service, Excel
  • Setting up of business processes and procedures
  • Support of Syspro environment including Application Server, Database and Client PCs operating in a manufacturing environment

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical
  • Problem Solving
  • Technical Skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Team Working
  • Time management
  • Communication Skills

