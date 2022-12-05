Job Description
A Java Developer is responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining Java-based software and applications, contributing to all stages of the software development lifecycle. They thoroughly analyze user requirements, envision system features, and define application functionality.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications.
- Contribute to architecting new solutions
- Receive and collaborate on business requirements and be able to communicate well to elicit requirements
- Collaborate with analysts and business teams to deliver on prioritized work
- Act speedily to respond to and resolve production issues
- Research, consult and make recommendations on programming and optimization best practices.
- Provide continuous feedback and input to other stakeholders.
- Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness.
- Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients needs are met.
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities and demonstrate effective self-management.
- Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively
- Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions.
- Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained.
Qualification and experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field.
- Minimum 7 years’ experience working in a development environment
- Problem solving and analytical skills
- Ability to collaborate on projects and work independently when required.
- Ability to self-start and self-direct work in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to rapidly learn how different areas of a business operate
- Ability to effectively communicate results of a complex analysis with a diverse non-technical audience
- Experience working in a Data environment would be advantageous
- Experience in Global Markets or Banking environment would be advantageous
- Agile/DevOps principles and applications would be advantageous
Technical knowledge:
- Java SE 6, 7 and 8
- Frontend technologies (e.g. ice faces, etc) – HTML, XML, JSON, JSP
- JAVA development & related toolsets such as MAVEN
- SQL development – Hibernate
- Familiarity with unit testing coding
- Working with SCM (Git) & project tracking tools
- Webservices (SAOP and REST)
- Design Patterns (MVC, etc.)
- J2EE application/Web server (tomcat, etc.)
- Databases MS SQL, Sybase
- Integration/messaging systems E.g. TIBCO
- CICD tools e.g. TeamCity
- Control-M or similar scheduling tools
Desired Skills:
- Java
- HTML
- CSS
- System Design
- JDBC