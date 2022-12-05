Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

A Java Developer is responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining Java-based software and applications, contributing to all stages of the software development lifecycle. They thoroughly analyze user requirements, envision system features, and define application functionality.

Duties and responsibilities:

Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications.

Contribute to architecting new solutions

Receive and collaborate on business requirements and be able to communicate well to elicit requirements

Collaborate with analysts and business teams to deliver on prioritized work

Act speedily to respond to and resolve production issues

Research, consult and make recommendations on programming and optimization best practices.

Provide continuous feedback and input to other stakeholders.

Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness.

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients needs are met.

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities and demonstrate effective self-management.

Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions.

Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained.

Qualification and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field.

Minimum 7 years’ experience working in a development environment

Problem solving and analytical skills

Ability to collaborate on projects and work independently when required.

Ability to self-start and self-direct work in a fast-paced environment

Ability to rapidly learn how different areas of a business operate

Ability to effectively communicate results of a complex analysis with a diverse non-technical audience

Experience working in a Data environment would be advantageous

Experience in Global Markets or Banking environment would be advantageous

Agile/DevOps principles and applications would be advantageous

Technical knowledge:

Java SE 6, 7 and 8

Frontend technologies (e.g. ice faces, etc) – HTML, XML, JSON, JSP

JAVA development & related toolsets such as MAVEN

SQL development – Hibernate

Familiarity with unit testing coding

Working with SCM (Git) & project tracking tools

Webservices (SAOP and REST)

Design Patterns (MVC, etc.)

J2EE application/Web server (tomcat, etc.)

Databases MS SQL, Sybase

Integration/messaging systems E.g. TIBCO

CICD tools e.g. TeamCity

Control-M or similar scheduling tools

Desired Skills:

Java

HTML

CSS

System Design

JDBC

