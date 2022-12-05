Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 5, 2022

Job Description

A Java Developer is responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining Java-based software and applications, contributing to all stages of the software development lifecycle. They thoroughly analyze user requirements, envision system features, and define application functionality.
Duties and responsibilities:

  • Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications.
  • Contribute to architecting new solutions
  • Receive and collaborate on business requirements and be able to communicate well to elicit requirements
  • Collaborate with analysts and business teams to deliver on prioritized work
  • Act speedily to respond to and resolve production issues
  • Research, consult and make recommendations on programming and optimization best practices.
  • Provide continuous feedback and input to other stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness.
  • Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients needs are met.
  • Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities and demonstrate effective self-management.
  • Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively
  • Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions.
  • Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained.

Qualification and experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field.
  • Minimum 7 years’ experience working in a development environment
  • Problem solving and analytical skills
  • Ability to collaborate on projects and work independently when required.
  • Ability to self-start and self-direct work in a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to rapidly learn how different areas of a business operate
  • Ability to effectively communicate results of a complex analysis with a diverse non-technical audience
  • Experience working in a Data environment would be advantageous
  • Experience in Global Markets or Banking environment would be advantageous
  • Agile/DevOps principles and applications would be advantageous

Technical knowledge:

  • Java SE 6, 7 and 8
  • Frontend technologies (e.g. ice faces, etc) – HTML, XML, JSON, JSP
  • JAVA development & related toolsets such as MAVEN
  • SQL development – Hibernate
  • Familiarity with unit testing coding
  • Working with SCM (Git) & project tracking tools
  • Webservices (SAOP and REST)
  • Design Patterns (MVC, etc.)
  • J2EE application/Web server (tomcat, etc.)
  • Databases MS SQL, Sybase
  • Integration/messaging systems E.g. TIBCO
  • CICD tools e.g. TeamCity
  • Control-M or similar scheduling tools

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • System Design
  • JDBC

