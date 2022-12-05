Java Developer – Remote / JHB South at Fourier Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Responsibilities:

Designing, implementing, and maintaining Java-based applications

Contributing to all phases of the development lifecycle

Writing testable, scalable, and efficient code

Test and debug new applications and updates

Maintain up to date code documentation

Participating in code reviews

One of our clients based in Johannesburg South is seeking a Java Developer to join their team. They use Java as a language in everything they do. Web, App, Back-End and Front-End.

Minimum Requirements

Requirements

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field

National Certificate (70% for pure mathematics, we may consider 60% depending on experience and training.)

Java trained, have prior experience in Java development

Strong knowledge of Java Application Frameworks (Struts, Spring, Hibernate, Springboot)

Hands-on experience working in an Agile environmen

Readiness TEST (ASD test).

ASD Java TEST. Essential.

Self-starter.

Ability to work from home/remotely.

Intuition and problem-solving ability.

Own transport and driver’s licence.

Good Communication Skills

