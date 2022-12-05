Java Developer – Remote / JHB South at Fourier Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Responsibilities:
- Designing, implementing, and maintaining Java-based applications
- Contributing to all phases of the development lifecycle
- Writing testable, scalable, and efficient code
- Test and debug new applications and updates
- Maintain up to date code documentation
- Participating in code reviews
One of our clients based in Johannesburg South is seeking a Java Developer to join their team. They use Java as a language in everything they do. Web, App, Back-End and Front-End.
Minimum Requirements
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
- National Certificate (70% for pure mathematics, we may consider 60% depending on experience and training.)
- Java trained, have prior experience in Java development
- Strong knowledge of Java Application Frameworks (Struts, Spring, Hibernate, Springboot)
- Hands-on experience working in an Agile environmen
- Readiness TEST (ASD test).
- ASD Java TEST. Essential.
- Self-starter.
- Ability to work from home/remotely.
- Intuition and problem-solving ability.
- Own transport and driver’s licence.
- Good Communication Skills