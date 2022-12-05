Junior Business Analyst

Job Description

Key purpose:



Our Company is seeking an analytical individual with an SAP WM & supply chain understanding. The purpose of the Business Analyst is to provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the information technology platform, specifically its SAP system. Provide second line SAP support and assist the business to implement new projects and system enhancements.

Duties and responsibilities:

Assists end users to resolve SAP related issues across the Vector & Rainbow Business.

Resolves calls as logged on service management system within agreed SLA.

Resolve technical SAP issues.

Serves as a liaison between the business and SAP Service Provider.

Attend to all system enhancement requests channeled and draw up functional specification documents according to these requirements.

Serve as a project manager & primary business representative on new business projects requiring IT systems implementation.

Prepare project plan by engaging all relevant parties.

Conduct user training as required & provide post-implementation support to all end-users.

Identifies CBI opportunities within the IT field.

Quantifies saving & efficiencies related to these opportunities for submission to Application Manager.

Implements enhancements as per business project’s function.

Assist in defining business processes and preparing business process documentation.

Conducts end user training on existing and new SAP functionality across the Group.

Creates & maintains user training manuals & e-learning material.

Authorize and maintain SAP user profiles:

Communicate with authorizations team to assist with creation & maintenance of user profiles in SAP.

Authorize user access for new and existing users & assist with resolving user profile audit queries.

Conduct regular system compliance audits across the Group.

Report on system non-compliance by users to Applications Manager.

Develop appropriate reports in SAP as requested by the business.

Run reports in the system as required by the business.

Compile/update technical specification for SAP WM within agreed best practices and process.

Configure SAP WM in line with agreed specification.

Troubleshoot interface errors and implement preventative measures.

Qualifications and experince:

Degree in Information Technology / BCom.

Minimum of 3-5 years experience within the relevant business function or information technology environment.

Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement.

Valid Code EB drivers’ licence.

Experience with managing and integrating warehousing and supply chain with new technologies such as Voice, Handheld Scanners, RF units, Handling units.

Excellent end user knowledge in the SAP WM/LE module.

Demonstrated business and system knowledge (preferably within the SAP WM/LE module).

Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office, Project, Visio etc).

Desired Skills:

Software Knowledge

BluePrint

Programming Language

Cost Bnefit Analysis

Stakeholder Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position