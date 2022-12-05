Junior Project Manager

Job Description

Key purpose:

As a Junior Project Manager, you’ll be working with the Engineering team on Agile projects. You will use Microsoft Project to manage all aspects of these projects including planning, estimation and tracking. Your role will also include ensuring that all project requirements are documented in one place using tools such as Jira and Confluence (depending on your experience level).

Duties and responsibilities:

Responsible for the successful execution of projects that meet project deliverables, while maintaining an efficient and compliant organizational framework

Analyzes and resolves technical issues in a timely manner, using problem analysis and root cause analysis to assist in resolving problems and managing changes

Responsible for ensuring that the project objectives are achieved.

Responsible for the realization of the desired project results and the daily management of the project.

Working with Project Managers within boundaries of strict project deadlines

must also be willing to do business travel to customer sites as per business requirement

Qualifications and experience:

3 years of experience in project management or a related field.

Previous experience working with large scale projects, including budgeting and/or finance and/or accounting preferred.

3 years of project management experience with a strong background in managing and supervising technical projects in a large scale enterprise environment

Excellent communication skills and organizational skills; ability to work well within a team

Desired Skills:

Ciommunication

Negotiation

Scheduling

Leadership

Technical Expertise

Risk Management

