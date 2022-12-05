Junior Project Manager Software Development – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:



Responsible for the design and development of software projects, you will work alongside stakeholder to ensure that their requirements are understood and met, while also managing all aspects of the project including budgeting, resource planning and forecasting. Strong IT experience as well as proven knowledge in various software languages.

Requirements:

Strong knowledge in software development

Responsible for the administration of a project to ensure completion on time and within budget.

Responsible for managing the requirements, stakeholders, risks, contracts, timelines, resources, quality and change management and ensuring compliance with legislative requirements

5 years working experience in the field of Project Management

Membership in good standing with a professional body in the field of project management (PMP) Project Management Professional

Qualifications

NQF Level 6 or equivalent qualification in the field of Project Management

Experience in software development and project management a plus

Must have 5 years of recent software development experience

Experience in software development with a focus on database design and implementation, database security, web application development and/or network administration

Desired Skills:

Management

Communication

Technical Expertise

Risk Management

Critical Thinking

