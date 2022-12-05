PHP Developer (Laravel & SQL) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

One of our Clients based in the US are looking for a PHP Developer to join their team working fuly remote from SA.

NOTE

Only apply if you are willing to work SA/US hours overlapping with flexibility

Responsibilities: (Not limited to)

Write “clean”, well-designed code

Produce detailed specifications

Troubleshoot, test, and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle

Follow industry best practices

Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary

Requirements and skills:

Proven software development experience in PHP, Laravel, Vue JS, SQL,

Web based system, Power BI a PLUS

Web development experience is the Key

Understanding of open-source projects like Joomla, Drupal, etc

Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX etc

Good knowledge of relational databases, version control tools and of developing web services

Experience in common third-party APIs (Google, Facebook, eBay etc)

Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideas

Should be familiar with API integrations.

Diploma/BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related subject

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

Software Development

Power BI

Vue JS

SQL

HTML

CSS

Javascript

API’s

API Integrations

Joomla/Drupal

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Ongoing contract)

– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)

– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work from Home

Flexitime

