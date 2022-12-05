PHP Developer (Laravel & SQL)

One of our Clients based in the US are looking for a PHP Developer to join their team working fuly remote from SA.
NOTE
Only apply if you are willing to work SA/US hours overlapping with flexibility
Responsibilities: (Not limited to)
- Write “clean”, well-designed code
- Produce detailed specifications
- Troubleshoot, test, and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality
- Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle
- Follow industry best practices
- Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary
Requirements and skills:
- Proven software development experience in PHP, Laravel, Vue JS, SQL,
- Web based system, Power BI a PLUS
- Web development experience is the Key
- Understanding of open-source projects like Joomla, Drupal, etc
- Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX etc
- Good knowledge of relational databases, version control tools and of developing web services
- Experience in common third-party APIs (Google, Facebook, eBay etc)
- Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideas
- Should be familiar with API integrations.
- Diploma/BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related subject
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel
- Software Development
- Power BI
- Vue JS
- SQL
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- API’s
- API Integrations
- Joomla/Drupal
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Freelancer/Consultant (Ongoing contract)
– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)
– Flexibility to work form home
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work from Home
- Flexitime