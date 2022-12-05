PHP Developer (Laravel & SQL)

Dec 5, 2022

One of our Clients based in the US are looking for a PHP Developer to join their team working fuly remote from SA.

NOTE
Only apply if you are willing to work SA/US hours overlapping with flexibility

Responsibilities: (Not limited to)

  • Write “clean”, well-designed code
  • Produce detailed specifications
  • Troubleshoot, test, and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality
  • Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle
  • Follow industry best practices
  • Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary

Requirements and skills:

  • Proven software development experience in PHP, Laravel, Vue JS, SQL,
  • Web based system, Power BI a PLUS
  • Web development experience is the Key
  • Understanding of open-source projects like Joomla, Drupal, etc
  • Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX etc
  • Good knowledge of relational databases, version control tools and of developing web services
  • Experience in common third-party APIs (Google, Facebook, eBay etc)
  • Passion for best design and coding practices and a desire to develop new bold ideas
  • Should be familiar with API integrations.
  • Diploma/BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related subject

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Laravel
  • Software Development
  • Power BI
  • Vue JS
  • SQL
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • API’s
  • API Integrations
  • Joomla/Drupal

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Ongoing contract)
– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)
– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work from Home
  • Flexitime

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *