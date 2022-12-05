Project Manager at Reverside

Job Brief

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Non-Negotiable Requirements

• 10 years + Project Management experience

• 5 years Banking experience

• 5 years Marketing and Comms experience in implementing Business Technology solutions

• Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe)

• Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project

• Project Management Certification

• Agile Project Management Certification

Specific Additional Experience

• Implementation of Corporate Website (Preferable)

• Implementation of Digital Assets Management solution (Preferable)

• Worked with Marketing Agencies

Statement of Work

End to end delivery of projects

• Manage scope of work, budget, timeframes and quality of deliverables

• Take necessary measures to manage potential risks

• Consider processes, business, technology and people in order to implement changes

• Communicate with stakeholders frequently to keep them informed and up-to-date

• Facilitate process to allocate and secure resources to projects

• Verify times and value captured by project team against the project

• Complete project dashboard accurately and timeously

• Coordinate day to day tasks and elimination of obstacles

• Clarify responsibilities in the team

• Enable a high performing environment

• Ensure adherence to PMO minimum standards

Adhere and contribute to PMO standards

• Produce agreed artefacts according to PMO minimum standards, including:

• Sizing, Scoping, Costing, Baseline Project Plans, Risk Management, Quality Plan, Communication

• Evaluate and assess the effectiveness of the minimum standards and suggest necessary changes to PMO if necessary

Vendor and procurement Management

• Follow the official procurement process to engage with any software, professional or managed services vendors

• Adhere to policies surrounding contractors

• Ensure correct invoicing processes are followed

• Ensure contractor on-boarding process is followed correctly

• Partake in software contract negotiation when need be

• Be familiar with and execute all legal processes

• Provide feedback to vendors on contractor performance

Internal and external stakeholder relationship management

• Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness

• Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree the best way forward

• Act speedily to resolve problems, queries and complaints

• Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes

• Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met

• Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges and identify and manage risks)

• Read the cultural environment and adapt communication style to meet the needs of different audiences

• Anticipate and manage conflict, demonstrating an ability to resolve differences, particularly where these may be stalling the implementation of agreed plans

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Banking

Marketing and Comms

Business Technology Solutions

Agile

Scrum or SAFe

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

