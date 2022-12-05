Project Manager at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Job Brief
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
Non-Negotiable Requirements
• 10 years + Project Management experience in implementing Business applications
• 5 years Investment Banking experience
• Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe)
• Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project
• Project Management Certification
• Agile Project Management Certification
Specific Additional Experience
• Structured products and capital markets working knowledge (advantage)
• Ability to drive decision making, develop and manage a delivery roadmap with dependencies
Statement of Work
End to end delivery of projects
• Manage scope of work, budget, timeframes and quality of deliverables
• Take necessary measures to manage potential risks
• Consider processes, business, technology and people in order to implement changes
• Communicate with stakeholders frequently to keep them informed and up-to-date
• Facilitate process to allocate and secure resources to projects
• Verify times and value captured by project team against the project
• Complete project dashboard accurately and timeously
• Coordinate day to day tasks and elimination of obstacles
• Clarify responsibilities in the team
• Enable a high performing environment
• Ensure adherence to PMO minimum standards
Adhere and contribute to PMO standards
• Produce agreed artefacts according to PMO minimum standards, including:
• Sizing, Scoping, Costing, Baseline Project Plans, Risk Management, Quality Plan, Communication
• Evaluate and assess the effectiveness of the minimum standards and suggest necessary changes to PMO if necessary
Vendor and procurement Management
• Follow the official procurement process to engage with any software, professional or managed services vendors
• Adhere to RMB policies surrounding contractors
• Ensure correct invoicing processes are followed
• Ensure contractor on-boarding process is followed correctly
• Partake in software contract negotiation when need be
• Be familiar with and execute all legal processes
• Provide feedback to vendors on contractor performance
Internal and external stakeholder relationship management
• Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness
• Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree the best way forward
• Act speedily to resolve problems, queries and complaints
• Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes
• Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met
• Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges and identify and manage risks)
• Read the cultural environment and adapt communication style to meet the needs of different audiences
• Anticipate and manage conflict, demonstrating an ability to resolve differences, particularly where these may be stalling the implementation of agreed plans
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Agile
- Investment Management
- Scrum or SAFe
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
