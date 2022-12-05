PROJECT MANAGER – Gauteng Centurion

PROJECT MANAGER

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 13 December 2022

SALARY R835 238 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Call or WhatsApp message to Shashi Premraj on the cell number in the REF above for email address

JOB PURPOSE

The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.

QUALIFICATIONS

– An undergraduate university degree is essential

– Postgraduate qualification in project management

EXPERIENCE

– Minimum six (6) years of broad-based information systems and business experience

– Minimum six (6) years of project management experience

– Minimum six (6) years of demonstrated management/ supervisory experience in systems development / integration

– Business analysis experience desirable

CRITICALCOMPETENCIES

– Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word

– Ability to organise, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives

– Excellent time management skills.

– Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program /project management skills and experience.

– Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.

– Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development

– Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organisation.

– Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.

– Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.

– Accredited certification in project management an added advantage

– PMP preferred certification an added advantage

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

– Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/ benefit analysis, if required.

– Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision.

– Develop a detailed project plan using approved Company project management methodologies and processes.

– Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components /work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.

– Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget

– Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions).

– Apply the Company’s project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.

– Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level.

– Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.

– Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc)

– Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committedto in the business case.

– Ensure efficient management of project resources

– Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, asrequired.

– Perform project close out activities

– Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the followingmethodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.

– Recommends project/ programme governance structure.

– Recommends the PMO standards/methodology.

– Manages a project team/, reviews and quality assures work of team/ Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.

– Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed and the project is delivered successfully.

– Manages external service providers

Desired Skills:

broad-based information systems and business experience

structure business cases

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position