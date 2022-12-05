Qliksense Developer

The purpose of this role is to fulfill a specialist IT function in respect of enhancing and maintaining the functionality of various systems for the Company.

You will be responsible for:

Qlik Reporting

Responsible for design, building, testing and deploying large applications.

Implementing data mapping for the organization.

Translating business requirements to technology implementation.

Proactively identifying Risk and Issues and communicate with business.

Independently provide/review on Technical Solutions for the requirements.

Responsible for the resolution of technical issues.

Provide unit tested source code that meets the required standards and guidelines.

Stay ahead of and apply expertise in the development, execution, and improvement of action plans.

Providing support in maintaining security and data privacy.

Suggest changes to design, products, and processes.

Responsible for developing scalable and high-performance web services for data tracking.

Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science.

Relevant Computer Programming qualification essential.

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Minimum of 5 years of Experience in Qlik Sense development, data modelling and reporting

Hands on Experience in data integration through extracting, transforming and loading (ETL) data from various sources.

Other Requirements:

Must relocate on own cost

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement

Applicable Psychometric assessment/s will be a requirement.

Must have valid driver’s license and own reliable transport.

Must be fluent in English

Desired Skills:

Good communication and team skills

Strong analytical skills demonstrated by the ability to research and to apply problem-solving skills to complex technical problems

Must possess problem-solving and creative thinking ability

Self-driven ready to learn and adopt depending on organization needs

About The Employer:

Please note that LEZA applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

LEZA is committed to protecting your privacy. Your information will be used properly, lawfully, securely and transparently for the purpose of the company’s recruitment processes. LEZA has implemented appropriate technical and organisational information security measures to help keep your information secure, accurate and current.

If you haven’t received feedback from us within two weeks of submitting your application, unfortunately you have not been shortlisted.

Closing date: 12 December 2022

