React Developer (Snr) (1003033) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Dec 5, 2022

Parvana
Responsibilities:

  • Developing new user-facing features.
  • Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.
  • Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.

Skills / Experience:

  • 6+ years’ experience.
  • Experience working with JavaScript frameworks like VUE (essential), Angular and React (preferred).
  • Experience working with Front-end technologies, including: CSS, HTML5, etc.
  • Good experience integrating with secure restful API’s.
  • Experience integrating with O365 Graph API (essential).
  • Leading a small team managed by us in developing GUI widgets to replicate Office 365 functionality.
  • CI/CD and Cloud computing experience.
  • Experience in handling architecture, development processes and development.
  • Experience in building next generation web applications.
  • Experience in utilizing client-side technologies to develop responsive user experience.
  • Experience in setting up frameworks from scratch.

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • Angular
  • JavaScript

