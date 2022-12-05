Researcher/Snr – Q/Health Data Analysis (HE2RO) at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The Health Economics and Epidemiology Research Office (HE2RO) of the University of the Witwatersrand, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, is an internationally recognized health research organization that conducts research and analysis on issues of public health importance, including a strong focus on HIV, TB, and NCDs

HE2RO seeks to build the evidence base to improve health policies and programs in South Africa and the region. They collaborate on policy-relevant research with Boston University and other national and international organizations

HE2RO seeks a dynamic, enthusiastic, and self-motivated quantitative mid-level or senior researcher to be part of their health economics and epidemiology research and implementation science portfolio

This portfolio focuses on the outcomes, costs, cost-effectiveness, and benefits of healthcare interventions, health systems improvement, and other priority public health challenges

The successful applicant will serve as an analytic lead for the AMBIT and Retain6 projects

AMBIT’s objective is to generate information for decision-making regarding differentiated HIV service delivery

Retain6’s objective is to develop new models of service delivery to optimize outcomes during HIV patients’ first six months after initiating antiretroviral treatment

The position is based at HE2RO’s head office in Johannesburg but may require travel within Sub-Saharan Africa and possibly globally

Overtime/weekend hours and working in rural areas and/or under-resourced circumstances will be required from time to time

This is a full-time position

Responsibilities and Duties:

Implement and supervise all data and analytic aspects of the project including: Contributing to writing research protocols and SOPs Developing and designing research tools Coordinating data acquisition (data collection, transfer, dataset linkages, pre-processing, quality assurance, etc.) Developing data analysis plans and sample size calculations, conducting data analysis, and writing up results Writing analytic reports including data visualizations to contribute to presentations for stakeholders including networks and funders Supporting and training and mentorship of junior analytic research staff

Present scientific findings at research conferences, publish in peer-reviewed journals, and disseminate findings to other stakeholders such as research networks, universities/academic institutions, government departments, funders, the community, and media

Supervise, manage and train research staff and study teams

Perform other tasks and contribute to organizational management as needed

Requirements:

Doctoral or Master’s Degree in Epidemiology, Health Economics, or a related quantitative field

Minimum 5 years of research experience or comparable professional experience

Experience implementing independent projects including designing and implementing data analysis plans and managing study staff

Expertise with data analysis software and advanced statistical techniques; experience with large observational datasets and public health EMR sources preferred

Knowledge of health systems and public health priorities in sub-Saharan Africa

Demonstrated writing and communication skills, with a relevant publications record

Self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

If not a South African citizen, the candidate should have a valid work permit for South Africa in hand

TO APPLY:

The closing date for all applications: 13 January 2023

About The Employer:

Background

