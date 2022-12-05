Security Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Location: Cape Town – Pinelands ( hybrid work from home 2 days, office 3 days)

Role: L1 Security Engineer

A well established IT Managed Services company with Microsoft Gold Partner status. They focus on the provision of service excellence and have therefore enjoyed remarkable success over many years.

The successful candidate will be required to perform troubleshooting providing “hands on” initial diagnosis. Liaise with other team members, plus vendors. Adhere to Change Request processes when making changes to production systems. Perform Upgrades, Administration, Configuration and troubleshooting tasks.

Troubleshooting network issues – wired and wireless

Understand Network fundamentals – VLAN’s, Setting up VPN, Configure Network switches

Firewalls – Setting up, troubleshooting and upgrading

Experience on SIEM – Security Information Event Management System

End point security (enterprise)

This position requires excellent knowledge and experience on Microsoft Azure Security technologies.

Qualifications required:

Security + as a minimum

Ideal: CISSP, CISM and any vendor related security certifications such as SOPHOS, Checkpoint, FortiGate, Palo Alto.

Desired Skills:

LI Security

Azure

Sophos

