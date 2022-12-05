Senior C# Developer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Job Brief

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Tech stack :

C#.NET,

VB.NET ASP.NET WEB Forms,

ASP.NET MVC,

ASP.NET MVC CORE,

ASP.NET WEB API CORE,

VBA (Visual Basic for Applications),

ADO.NET,

Java Script & HTML,

Restful Services using and ASP.Net WEB API CORE,

XML,

XML Web services,

AZURE Storage,

Azure Functions,

WCF

Microsoft Visual Studio [Phone Number Removed];

NET Frameworks [Phone Number Removed];

SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];R2, 2012 and 2016

stored procedures,

Functions,

Views,

Triggers

SQL queries

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

