Senior C# Developer at Reverside

Dec 5, 2022

Job Brief

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Tech stack :

  • C#.NET,

  • VB.NET ASP.NET WEB Forms,

  • ASP.NET MVC,

  • ASP.NET MVC CORE,

  • ASP.NET WEB API CORE,

  • VBA (Visual Basic for Applications),

  • ADO.NET,

  • Java Script & HTML,

  • Restful Services using and ASP.Net WEB API CORE,

  • XML,

  • XML Web services,

  • AZURE Storage,

  • Azure Functions,

  • WCF

  • Microsoft Visual Studio [Phone Number Removed];

  • NET Frameworks [Phone Number Removed];

  • SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];R2, 2012 and 2016

  • stored procedures,

  • Functions,

  • Views,

  • Triggers

  • SQL queries

Desired Skills:

  • C#.NET
  • VB.NET ASP.NET
  • VBA
  • ADO.NET
  • ava Script & HTML
  • Restful Services
  • XML

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

